Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($17.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,375.10 ($17.39). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($17.64), with a volume of 4,429 shares traded.

Gresham House Strategic Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £63.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,395 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,395.

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

