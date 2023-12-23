Grin Trading 6% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Grin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,734.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00165239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.20 or 0.00530927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.00407121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00115002 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

