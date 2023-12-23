Guild of Guardians (GOG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $513,045.35

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $70.87 million and $513,045.35 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

