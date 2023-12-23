Harmony (ONE) Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (ONE) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Harmony has a market capitalization of $251.61 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,146,948,231 coins and its circulating supply is 13,700,098,231 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.