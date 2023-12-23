HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) (BITCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has a total market cap of $89.47 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has traded up 35.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) Token Profile

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) launched on May 9th, 2023. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s total supply is 999,798,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s official website is hpos10i.com. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s official Twitter account is @realhpos10i.

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) (BITCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has a current supply of 999,798,155. The last known price of HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) is 0.08342566 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $9,715,710.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hpos10i.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) using one of the exchanges listed above.

