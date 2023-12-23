Head-To-Head Contrast: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) and Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Spin Master’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -36.43% -686.29% -34.44% Spin Master N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Spin Master’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $2.80 billion 0.77 -$1.26 billion ($2.89) -2.07 Spin Master N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Spin Master has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Peloton Interactive and Spin Master, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 4 15 7 0 2.12 Spin Master 0 0 2 0 3.00

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 51.34%. Spin Master has a consensus target price of $52.25, indicating a potential upside of 97.31%. Given Spin Master’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spin Master is more favorable than Peloton Interactive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spin Master beats Peloton Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive. The Entertainment segment engages in the creation, development, production, and distribution of multi-platform content, stories and characters in original shows, short-form series, and films. The Digital Games segment is involved in the development, marketing, and delivery of open-ended and creative digital games and educational play distributed via third-party platform providers. It offers its products under the Aerobie, Air Hogs, Bakugan, Batman, B*Pack, Cool Maker, DC Universe, Dreamworks Dragons, Dragons Rescue Riders, Etch A Sketch, Gabby's Dollhouse, GUND, Hatchimals, Kinetic Sand, League of Legends, Marshmallow, Meccano,Mermaid High, Mighty Express, Million Warriors, Monster Jam, Noid, Nørdlight, Orbeez, Originator, PAW Patrol, Peek-A-Roo, PixoBitz, P.Lushes Pets, Present Pets, Purse Pets, Rubiks, Sago Mini, Spin Master Games, Supercross, SwimWays, Tech Deck, Toca Boca, Valor Kick Scooter, What the Fluff, Wizarding World: Harry Potter, Zombaes, and Zo Zo Zombie brands. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.