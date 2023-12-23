Hermez Network Price Up 0.8% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $132.27 million and $9,827.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00008267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.61940696 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,730.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

