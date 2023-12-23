Hermez Network Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00008287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $132.71 million and $3,615.71 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00017918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,833.69 or 0.99998103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012175 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.61940696 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,730.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.