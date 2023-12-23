HI Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. HI has a market cap of $2.68 million and $367,845.95 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,798.59 or 1.00011643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012204 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010532 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003594 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0010079 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $335,960.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

