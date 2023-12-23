HI Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $434,178.50 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00017938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,838.82 or 1.00000387 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012167 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003588 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0010079 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $335,960.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

