Hxro (HXRO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $82.79 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $82.79 million and approximately $63,022.39 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

