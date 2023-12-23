Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Shares of Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.62. Hysan Development shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 14,222 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

