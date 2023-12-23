ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Hits $254.55 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $254.55 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 975,035,390 coins and its circulating supply is 975,035,272 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency. ICON has a current supply of 974,988,897.4235266 with 974,989,327.7764698 in circulation.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

