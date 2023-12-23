Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 17.32%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISSC. TheStreet lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

