Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 17.32%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

ISSC stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 276.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.