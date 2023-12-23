Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.15 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.15 billion and approximately $110.28 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.16 or 0.00020954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00104327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00025566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,576,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,259,172 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

