Internet Computer Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $9.20 or 0.00021044 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.17 billion and approximately $17.67 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00104327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00025566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,576,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,258,749 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”



