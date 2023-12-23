IOTA Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.20 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $888.21 million and approximately $20.20 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,265,852 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

