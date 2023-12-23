IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Reaches $885.24 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $885.24 million and approximately $29.24 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005193 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,265,852 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

