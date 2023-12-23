IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $500.56 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $500.56 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.
IoTeX Coin Profile
IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,735,209 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,735,205 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io.
IoTeX Coin Trading
