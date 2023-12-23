Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) versus Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Critical Review

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -69.54% -64.36% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -71.59% -55.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Creative Medical Technology and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 143.80%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $24,600.00 265.73 -$10.14 million ($7.80) -0.61 Iovance Biotherapeutics $707,000.00 3,018.89 -$395.89 million ($2.07) -4.03

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Medical Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Creative Medical Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. It also develops LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; IOV-4001 for the treatment of melanoma non-small cell lung cancer; IOV-2001; and IOV-3001. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; Novartis Pharma AG; Melanoma Institute Australia; and Beth-Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.