Jet Protocol (JET) 1-Day Volume Hits $65,977.09

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $4.08 million and $65,977.09 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00017938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,838.82 or 1.00000387 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012167 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003588 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00239176 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $122,899.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.