Jet Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $39,729.99 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $39,729.99 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,807.98 or 1.00009522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012204 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010530 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00239176 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $122,899.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

