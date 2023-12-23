Jito (JTO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $303.87 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Jito has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $303.87 million and approximately $100.67 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00006035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.55266417 USD and is down -9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $181,084,651.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

