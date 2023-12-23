Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $873.45 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $873.45 million and $16.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00105001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00025587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,054,957,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,054,944,277 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

