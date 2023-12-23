KOK Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, KOK has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $6.81 million and $927,548.24 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,825.86 or 1.00037012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012215 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003585 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01453188 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $935,214.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

