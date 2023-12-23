Komodo Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $39.37 million and $799,955.26 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00069282 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

