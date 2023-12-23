Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $410.74. The stock had a trading volume of 838,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,839. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.23 and a 200 day moving average of $384.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

