Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $354.57 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $354.57 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,582,059 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,549,184.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00488512 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $185.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

