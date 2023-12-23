Maiar DEX 24 Hour Volume Hits $45,081.37 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $39.81 million and $45,081.37 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000885 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,658.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars.

