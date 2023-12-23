Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36.80 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $36.80 million and $39,924.01 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00017103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,831.52 or 1.00052070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012122 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000885 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,658.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

