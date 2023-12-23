Mantle Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $112.43 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,130,673,946.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.58697026 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $198,384,707.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

