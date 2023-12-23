Metars Genesis (MRS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $69,811.16

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $82.75 million and $69,811.16 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.30986396 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $77,762.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

