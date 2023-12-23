MetisDAO Price Up 54.8% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $172.35 million and $11.20 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $37.68 or 0.00086048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 38.0960989 USD and is up 16.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $23,531,650.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

