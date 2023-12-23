MetisDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.36 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $37.25 or 0.00084970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $170.37 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00017938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,838.82 or 1.00000387 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012167 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003588 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 38.0960989 USD and is up 16.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $23,531,650.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.