Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $1.02

Mina (MINA) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Mina has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $155.22 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Mina alerts:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,107,535,853 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,673,880 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,107,252,172.8400393 with 1,022,248,758.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.90509334 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $74,502,700.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

