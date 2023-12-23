Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Mission Produce stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 426,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.99.
In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
