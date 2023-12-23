Monero Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Monero has a total market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $89.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $177.13 or 0.00404260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,815.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00165211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.17 or 0.00529882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00114821 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,374,822 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

