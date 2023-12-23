Monero Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Monero has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.28 billion and $82.43 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $178.75 or 0.00407525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,861.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00165875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00531534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00114553 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,375,002 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

