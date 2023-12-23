Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Tops $150.35 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Nano has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $150.35 million and $3.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,783.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00165227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.00530660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00406685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00048712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00114960 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

