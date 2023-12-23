Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 19.4% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,426.21 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00025848 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002246 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

