Navcoin (NAV) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,616.37 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00125209 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00036865 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00025572 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002247 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

