North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98

Shares of North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.98. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares traded.
North American Palladium Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $881.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.
About North American Palladium
North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
