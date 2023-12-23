Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $69.62 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $782.36 million and approximately $69.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.39 or 0.05243856 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00103198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00020928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

