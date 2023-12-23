Oasys (OAS) Price Up 10.3% This Week

Oasys (OAS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a market cap of $164.87 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.08585591 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,062,681.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

