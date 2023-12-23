OMG Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.79 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $121.91 million and approximately $31.79 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00107324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00026210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005797 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

