Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $48.68 million and $1.53 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

