Oxen One Day Volume Tops $8,804.12 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $8,804.12 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,705.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00165483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.00531535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00405981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00115254 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,014,860 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

