PAAL AI (PAAL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.59 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $94.94 million and $3.59 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,638,739 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,112,422.984188 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.10980466 USD and is down -10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,338,156.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

