Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.920-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,377.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

